World’s Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2021

If you are thinking about a change of scenery and want to find a new job somewhere overseas – this list may help you decide where (or where not) to move.

Mercer Cost of Living Survey ranked 209 cities based on expenses including housing, transportation, food, and entertainment, with New York City used as a baseline.

Here are the top 5 most expensive spots:

#5 – Zurich, Switzerland

#4 – Tokyo, Japan

#3 – Beruit, Lebanon

#2 – Hong Kong, China

#1 – Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, Hong Kong and Beirut are the three most expensive cities in the world for expatriates to live and work in 2021https://t.co/Z5mxLZBnTA — The National (@TheNationalNews) June 22, 2021

Have you spent time working in another country outside of the U.S.? What were the biggest differences? Would you consider an overseas job?