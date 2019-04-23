New Words Added To Dictionary Include Swole, Buzzy

The dictionary just got a bit heavier as the people at Merriam-Webster added 640 new words on Monday. Perhaps you’ve heard your gym buddies announce they’re going to get “swole,” or you’ve referred to picking up your morning coffee in a “go-cup”. If people are talking about a new movie or TV show, it’s said to be “buzzy”. In order for these words to be included, they have to reach, what their editor-at-large, Peter Sokolowski, calls “critical mass,” showing up in daily usage. All of the latest usages are put into MW’s online dictionary first, with many making it into the print versions of the Collegiate Dictionary.

