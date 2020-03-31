New York Sees 14 Percent Surge in Coronavirus Cases Overnight

The state that’s been hit the hardest by the pandemic is only getting worse. The number of coronavirus cases in New York jumped 14 percent overnight. The increase brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 75,795. At least 1,550 residents have died from the virus. Announcing the new numbers on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted the coronavirus has so far managed to stay one step ahead of officials. “I’m tired of being behind this virus,” he said. “We’ve been behind this virus from day one. We underestimated this virus. It’s more powerful, it’s more dangerous than we expected.”

Greetings from the epicenter of #COVID19 #pandemic .@NYGovCuomo "says #coronavirus is ‘more dangerous’ than expected as New York cases jump 14% overnight to 75,795." At the current rate of ^ NY will eclipse ALL of China (82,278 cases) this before Fri..https://t.co/IdKAHxqzaP — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 31, 2020