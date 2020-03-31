Life

KFC Donates 1 Million Chicken Pieces

Posted on

In order to help KFC franchises help their communities, KFC is donating 1 million chicken pieces to operators to give out to the community. Other franchises are doing other things for the community like donating meals to hospital workers. The chain has hopes of spreading cheer and support throughout the country by helping their franchises give back. KFC also delivers your order.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top