KFC Donates 1 Million Chicken Pieces

In order to help KFC franchises help their communities, KFC is donating 1 million chicken pieces to operators to give out to the community. Other franchises are doing other things for the community like donating meals to hospital workers. The chain has hopes of spreading cheer and support throughout the country by helping their franchises give back. KFC also delivers your order.

We're proud of the great work @KFC U.S. is doing by giving away one million pieces of chicken to support local communities nationwide. https://t.co/8PgSPpuUQs #InThisTogether — Yum! Brands (@yumbrands) March 31, 2020