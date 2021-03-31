New York To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

New York is set to become the next state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’ll sign a bill that passed the state legislature late Tuesday night.

The bill will make cannabis legal and generate revenue with a 13% sales tax. It’s expected to bring in more than $350 million a year for the state and create up to 60,000 new jobs.

NEW: New York state legislature formally votes to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana for adults and expunge the records of people previously convicted of possession. https://t.co/SSLrDeGs97 — ABC News (@ABC) March 31, 2021

Additionally, all marijuana convictions for possession of what will now be the legal limit will be expunged.

New York will become the 15th U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana.

#BREAKING: I just signed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis. The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal. This is a historic day. I thank the Leader and Speaker and the tireless advocacy of so many. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2021

If New York is legalizing, does that mean the rest of the country will soon follow? Should it be a federal issue or up to individual states?