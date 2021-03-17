No Screaming on California Theme Park Rides, Guidelines Say

The California Attractions and Park Association is supporting a plan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan is to ask patrons not to scream on park rides.

This includes rides at Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags, and Knott’s Berry Farm.

No screaming on California roller coasters and thrill rides, state guidelines say – OCRegister https://t.co/xmY1Wk7wOr pic.twitter.com/WjiVeeSdjQ — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) March 17, 2021

Riders will be asked to keep their excitement down.

California’s reopening guidelines call for businesses to limit activities that can spread the virus.

Would you go to a park if you couldn’t genuinely enjoy it?