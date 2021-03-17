Iceland To Allow Vaccinated U.S. And UK Tourists

Iceland is opening back up to tourists from the U.S. and UK who are fully vaccinated.

Most of Iceland’s visitors come from the U.S. and UK, so the pandemic has put a huge dent in the country’s economy.

A top official said, “The world has been through a lot in the past 12 months, and we are all hoping for a slow and safe return to normalcy.”

Visitors to Iceland will have to show proof of full vaccination through the European Medicines Agency.

