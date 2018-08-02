Nutella Hiring Taste Testers, No Experience Required

If eating is your thing, the makers of Nutella have a job for you and the best part of all, no experience is required

The Ferrero Group is looking for 60 “sensory judges” to embark in “confectionery tasting activities,” which is just a fancy way of seeking out Nutella taste testers. According to the job posting, which is written in Italian, the company specifically wants “non-professionals” to work just two hours, two days a week. If you can use a computer and don’t have allergies, get those applications in. Training starts September 30th.

You can apply for the job here on Open Job Merits. It’s in Italian, so use Google Translate.