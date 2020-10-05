Oktoberfest 2020

Guten Tag beer lovers!

The inaugural Utah Motorsports Campus Oktoberfest will take place on October 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25th, 2020. Strong Volkswagen and X96 invite you to enjoy Oktoberfest, a family-fun celebration with lots of activities, food, entertainment, and fun for everyone! It is open to all ages (but you must be 21 or over to purchase alcohol, naturally). Hours will be noon until 9 pm on Saturday and noon to 6 pm on Sunday.

Beer vendors will include a variety of 51 different local and regional brews, and there will even be (non-alcoholic) dog beer!

Tickets are FREE! but limited. Parking is $10. Find more details at UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.

Text “BEER” to 33986 to enter to win four tickets, four reusable beer pint mugs, and a parking pass!*

