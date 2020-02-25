Life

One of Reddit’s Biggest, Creepiest Forums Just Went Dark

One of Reddit’s most famous – and creepy- forums has suddenly gone dark to protest copyright infringement. The subreddit “no sleep”, which shares terrifyingly realistic stories, has closed to users to highlight the fact that some users are taking the wildly popular scary stories and trying to publish them as their own. The authors on the subreddit actually own the copyrights to their own stories but infringement has become such a big issue that the moderators have closed it until March 2nd to protest “the theft and unfair practices by those who wrongfully profit from the stories posted.”

