Boner of the Day for August 13th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: SHARING TOOTHPASTE WITH YOUR MOTHER-IN-LAW
A man posted on Reddit in the “Am I the A-hole” thread a recent situation he had encountered with his mother-in-law. The post goes on to say that the user, his wife, and their 5-year-old daughter had planned and were booking a trip to Venice, Italy since the wife had always wanted to go, but then the user’s mother-in-law also wanted to go on the trip. The wife booked one room for the four of them to share, making the user slightly upset. The user was upset that the mother-in-law was invading his space and using their hygiene products. “It is very unhygienic to me and I don’t like that she was sitting on the bed that me and my wife share, as I am a very private person. She also rummaged through our suitcase looking for a hair tie, and it really irked me that she did so without asking me. I don’t like the thought of her looking through our stuff when we’re gone, so I locked it,” wrote the user. After all these things had occurred, the user decided to book a flight home alone, leaving his family in Venice. “I feel bad that our daughter was caught in the situation, but it was really not acceptable what my MIL did and I had to set some boundaries before it gets worse,” finished the user.
via People
Boner Candidate #2: NO, YOU’RE WRONG
Actor Rob Schneider’s daughter, Elle King, recently went onto a podcast and talked about her dad and their somewhat strained relationship. “I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly,” said King. King describes the relationship growing up being estranged as Schneider never remembered her birthday as well as their differing political views. “I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You’re talking out of your a** and you’re talking s*** about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f******… He’s just talking out of his a** and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says,” finished King.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #3: AND WE WERE ALL YELLOW, EXCEPT MY BITCHY SISTER
In another “Am I the A-hole” thread post, a bride asks Reddit users if she was wrong for kicking her sister out of her wedding after she didn’t follow dress code. The bride describes how the dress code for her wedding was very clear, that people from her side would wear yellow, people on the groom’s side would wear blue, and anyone mutual would wear green. When the bride told her sister about the dress code, her sister objected. “When [my sister] Jen found out about this, she was mad,” the bride recalled in her post. “I didn’t know this [at the time], but she hates yellow, and [said] it ‘washes her out.’ She told me under no circumstances would she wear yellow. I shrugged and said that was fine–I would just kick her out if she did not wear yellow,” said the post. When the day of the wedding came, the bride’s sister showed up in a purple dress, and the bride kicked her out. “I told her to leave immediately. The color scheme was perfect and she ruined it. Jen refused to leave until I threatened to call security,” said the post. The post describes that the bride’s parents were upset with her for kicking out her sister, but the bride explained that she had warned her about the consequences if she didn’t follow the dress code, especially since the bride paid and planned the whole wedding without family support.
via People