Ordering Delivery? You May Be Getting Chuck E. Cheese Pizzas Without Knowing It

That sneaky, sneaky Mr. Cheese. If you’ve been ordering delivery pizza from a new joint called “Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings” you’re probably getting a fancier version of a pie from Chuck E. Cheese. Chuck E. Cheese has been using a “renaming” tactic to stay afloat. One Reddit user busted Chuck after tasting something…familiar…about his delivered pizza. He texted his GrubHub driver to ask if his pizza was from Chuck E. Cheese to which the driver replied “There was a Chuck E. Cheese store but the windows had “wing restaurant” on them. I was confused, too!” A Chuck E. Cheese rep told Food & Wine that the kid’s fun and food complex share the same kitchen as Pasqually’s but Pasqually’s pizza uses “thicker dough and more sauce.”

Chuck E Cheese’s is selling their pizza using the name “Pasqually’s Pizza” on delivery apps because only psychopaths would get Chuck E Cheese’s delivered @KFCradio @KFCBarstool pic.twitter.com/vrs177C7Jw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2020

Applebee’s has been using the same tactic, according to those who had “Neighborhood Wings” delivered to their home. Folks who have ordered wings from this alleged new spot have noticed that Applebee’s shares the same address as “Neighborhood Wings.” Would you be ticked if you learned that you were actually paying to have Chuck E. Cheese pizza delivered to your home rather than “Pasqually’s”? Do you fault the restaurants for trying this renaming technique to stay afloat during the pandemic?