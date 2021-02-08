Hershey’s has announced that they are releasing more zero-sugar and organic candies this year including fan favorite, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, according to Delish.

The company says “Our sugar-free platform has been performing well and we believe this will enable us to reach more households and provide consumers with more great-tasting ways to enjoy their favorite Hershey brands.”

Organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Are Coming To Stores This Year And We Can’t Wait To Try Them https://t.co/OMXowqT4Mn — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) February 8, 2021

According to the candy giant, the taste will not be that different than the original.

Do you notice much of a difference in taste between sugar-free and regular? How do you say Reese’s: is it Ree seas or Ree says?