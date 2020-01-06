Oscar Mayer Is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers

Wanna drive around in a hot dog this year? Oscar Mayer is hiring! Oscar Mayer is looking for recent and upcoming college graduates to be drivers for their Weinermobile. The drivers are called Hotdoggers. They will drive the Weinermobile across the country as brand ambassadors. The position lasts one year. 12 hot doggers will be chosen. Oscar Mayer says the competition for the jobs is pretty high. 7000 people applied last year.

