Playing Video Games Fast…For Charity

All week long, gamers from around the world will be raising money to fight cancer – by playing video games as fast as possible. The annual Awesome Games Done Quick marathon, which kicked off on Sunday in Orlando, features gaming experts doing ‘speedruns’, in which they try to complete games in the fastest possible time. Gamers compete round-the-clock in front of a live audience, racing through classic favorites like Super Mario 3 and Tetris as well as modern hits like Celeste and Untitled Goose Game. The whole thing streams live on Twitch or at GamesDoneQuick.com. It’s the 11th year for the twice-annual marathon and is expected to raise more than $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

