Ozzie, World’s Oldest Male Gorilla, Dies At Zoo Atlanta

Shutterstock

Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, has died at the age of 61.

Ozzie was a star attraction at Zoo Atlanta, where he had lived since 1988, fathering 12 other gorillas a the park.

The oldest living gorilla is Fatou, a 64-year-old female at the Berlin Zoo.

The western lowland gorilla is critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

