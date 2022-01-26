Ozzie, World’s Oldest Male Gorilla, Dies At Zoo Atlanta

Ozzie, the world’s oldest male gorilla, has died at the age of 61.
Ozzie was a star attraction at Zoo Atlanta, where he had lived since 1988, fathering 12 other gorillas a the park.
The oldest living gorilla is Fatou, a 64-year-old female at the Berlin Zoo.
The western lowland gorilla is critically endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
