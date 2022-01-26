Shutterstock

The rollout of free N95 masks for the public is underway.

The program is part of the Biden administration’s effort to distribute 400 million free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile through local pharmacies and community health centers.

Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers https://t.co/tMHZIQVYWq — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 25, 2022

Participating pharmacies include Hy-Vee, Meijer, CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.

Some of the first masks already arrived in Midwest states, including Iowa and Wisconsin.

Other shipments are expected to arrive by the weekend in the Southeast at Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies.

Every person in the U.S. is eligible for three free masks.