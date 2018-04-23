Podcast | Geekshow: Bert and Gretta

NSFW!
RIP Verne, waiting for Infinity War, Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2, meet Peter, Blackhawk movie, M.A.S.K movie director, Harley Quinn movie director, Ash cancelled, Jimmy reviews You Were Never Really Here & Super Troopers 2 & I Feel Pretty, Where are my Friends, Cursed, Luke Cage, Lovecraft Country, Chaka talk, Star Wars stuff, sorry for your loss, Sonata, Doug no die, everybody poops, lots more
