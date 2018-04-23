Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Caridad Svich

Food and conversation

Caridad Svich is modest, but she is a VERY accomplished playwright. Her newest play, “Red Bike” is having its world premiere right now at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center right here in Salt Lake City!

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.