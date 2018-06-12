Podcast | Geekshow: Tom Effery

Deadpool 2 spoiler filled deep dive, Star Wars ‘fans’, Joker movieS, trailers, John Lasseter, Marvel TV, RIP Anthony Bourdain, DC v Looney Tunes, The Eternals, Bloodshot, Power Pack, Tag and Incredibles 2, Jimmy interviews: Samuel L Jackson, Jeremy Renner, Bob Odenkirk, Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Hannibal Burress, Holly Hunter, Craig T Nelson, Catherine Keener, Brad Bird, lots more…

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.