I took a trip to Canon Beach, Oregon last month with my wife to relax on the beach. Of course, I planned some time checking out the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, and you’ll hear all about it in the latest episode of the Railroad Roll-By Podcast! We also talk about some of the cool stuff happening at Heber Valley Railroad and the three locomotives the recently acquired.
Here I am posing with Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad’s classic F7 locomotive that was built in 1950! (With color-coordinated shorts.)
Todd Nuke ‘Em with co-host Schon Norris chatting about trains!
Listen to the episode here!
