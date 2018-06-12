Boner Fight for June 12th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WE’RE AMERICA, BITCH.

Two high-ranking aides to President Trump summed up the administration’s foreign policy in three bombastic words, “We’re America, Bitch,” according to a published report on Monday. The comment was reportedly made when The Atlantic asked one senior White House official to explain what, if anything, is the “Trump Doctrine.” “The Trump Doctrine is ‘We’re America, Bitch.’ That’s the Trump Doctrine,” the official bluntly explained. That Trump aide also repeated Trump’s oft-repeated campaign trail accusation that President Obama undercut America’s standing around the globe. “Obama apologized to everyone for everything. He felt bad about everything,” the aide said. “(Trump) doesn’t feel like he has to apologize for anything America does.” A second senior White House official, also asked to explain Trump’s foreign policy, answered in nearly identical words: “We’re America, Bitches,” the magazine said.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: YOU WEREN’T INVITED BUT WHY DIDN’T YOU SHOW UP?

On Monday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, a former Fox News anchor and correspondent, posted a tweet that singled out CNN for ignoring a feel-good news story about her boss. Time magazine correspondent Phil Elliot pointed out a slight problem with Nauert’s tweet ― journalists weren’t allowed at the event. Naturally, CNN wasn’t the only outlet that missed the event, but President Donald Trump has frequently attacked the network, which he branded #FraudNewsCNN in a notoriously violent video he shared. Earlier this month, Nauert reportedly cited the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France during World War II as proof of America’s “very strong relationship” with Germany.

