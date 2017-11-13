Podcast | The Let’s Go Eat Show: Amy Donaldson

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

This week we talk to Deseret News sports reporter and Radio From Hell regular, Amy Donaldson. We discuss Amy’s career, the years she spent as a crime reporter and why she decided to become a sports reporter. Amy is joined by her father Dan Donaldson.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.

