Podcast | The Let’s Go Eat Show: Karen Azenberg

Karen Azenberg IS New York City theatre, and now she’s here in Utah in her new role as the Artistic Director of the Pioneer Theater Company at the University of Utah. We chat with her about her career, the infamous musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, and finally find out, is it ”theater” or “theatre”.

