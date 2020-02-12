Popeyes Fried Chicken Sandwich Made Fast Food History

Popeyes had a huge winner on its hands last summer after releasing its Louisiana Kitchen fried chicken sandwich. Besides launching the fried chicken sandwich wars, the meal made fast-food restaurant history. Restaurant Brands International released figures on Monday showing a same-store sales boost of 34 percent during the fourth quarter. That’s something Jonathan Maze, executive editor of Restaurant Business magazine, says he couldn’t find proof of happening elsewhere. RBI chief executive Jose Cil admitted on a conference call, “[We] have never seen the kind of guest response for a single product launch like the one we had for our Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.”

