Quitting Alcohol Can Actually Be Deadly

Wait? What?

Everyone knows about the dangers of alcohol abuse. But it turns out that quitting drinking can sometimes be deadly as well. According to the CDC, hundreds of people in the U.S. die every year from alcohol withdrawal – especially those who quit without any medical guidance. Doctors say the danger comes from ‘extreme changes’ in brain chemistry after giving up alcohol. Withdrawal symptoms like delerium tremens, or ‘the DT’s’, can cause death in 1 out of every 25 people who experience them.

Doctors recommend heavy alcohol drinkers – those who have four or more drinks every night – to seek medical help if they want to quit. For even heavier drinkers, inpatient detox might be needed.