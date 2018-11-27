This Is The Funniest Word In English

Yes, these are always funny!
Science helps answer all of the questions in life including questions about what Americans find funny. A group of scientists began with a list of nearly 5000 words in an attempt to narrow down the funniest word in the English language. Words ranging from “booty” to “tinkle” were all tested by several groups of people and tests concluded that the funniest word in the English language is “fart.”
What is the word that makes you cringe?
