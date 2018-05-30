Life Radio From Hell | 5/29/2018 By Dylan Allred Posted on May 30, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Kerry Bill Gina, live, Radio From Hell, RFH TV, Video Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo Boner Fight for May 24th, 2018 Boner (Rounds One and Two) for May 24th, 2018 Comments