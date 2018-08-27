Radio From Hell Cosplay Soirée

Wear your favorite costume, cosplay…or whatever & come join us!
Greetings. It’s us, Kerry, Bill and Gina, with an extremely important announcement. As you know, Salt Lake Comic Con Fan X is coming up! To celebrate, we’re having a little Radio from Hell cosplay party at Quarters Arcade Bar on Wednesday, September 5th from 6 pm to 8 pm!
Of course, we’ll be playing arcade games and enjoying adult beverages too! Show up in costume to qualify to win prizes from FAN X including VIP passes & celebrity photo opportunities!
It’s The Radio from Hell Cosplay Soire Wednesday, September 5th from six to eight at Quarters Arcade Bar on 4th South & Main. All adults are welcome!
Never been to Quarters? Well, you’re missing out!
- 21 retro arcade and a full bar featuring pinball, arcade games, console gaming, board games and events
- Offering a wide range of alcoholic beverages from high-end craft cocktails and craft beer as well as familiar and affordable liquor and brews
- Killer Queen League night Wednesdays at 8 pm, Punk Rock Vinyl DJs every 2nd and 4th Sunday at 9 pm, Pinball League Night Mondays at 8 pm
- Follow Quarters Arcade Bar on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @quartersslc for information on upcoming events and tournaments
Check out Quarters Calendar for upcoming events.
