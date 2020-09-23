Researchers Say THC From Cannabis May Prevent Covid-19 Mortality

There may be some relief from COVID-19, even before a vaccine might hit the market. According to researchers at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, THC might prevent death from COVID-19.

THC is being tested to see if it will prevent cytokine storms and ARDS. Cytokine storms happen when the immune system goes overboard in its attempt to fight off an infection and ARDS or acute respiratory distress syndrome causing difficulty breathing.

Researchers Say THC From Cannabis May Treat ARDS, According To Study On Mice – Forbeshttps://t.co/bRPNx4TTWg they suggest THC may actually be able to prevent Covid-19 from escalating into a fatal condition — UKCIA (@UKCIA) September 23, 2020

Mice injected with Staphylococcus aureus or SEB were tested with THC and the study found that 100 percent of mice that were given THC before being exposed to SEB survived, however, those not given THC died.

Human research needs to be conducted and especially those with COVID-19 symptoms but the research looks promising and THC could prevent the escalation of COVID-19 becoming deadly.

Do you believe THC does more harm than good? Would you smoke THC if it would cure you of disease?