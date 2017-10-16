RFH’s Fat Cats Halloween Bowling Mixer

Join Kerry, Bill, Gina and X96 for a spooky night out on Monday, October 30th at FAT CATS in Salt Lake City!

Trunk-or-Treat with the kids, socialize with your favorite morning show from Hell, and bowl until your zombie fingers pop-off from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Enjoy unlimited bowling or glow golf for $9.63. While you’re there, Trick-or-Treat in costume throughout all the booths on-site, play games, and collect prizes!

Don’t forget to enter the raffle for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch. Your costume earns you one free entry, and proceeds from additional entries purchased will go to a local charity.

FAT CATS has 36 lanes of bowling, state-of-the-art arcade, billiards, glow-golf, and pizza!

This all-ages Radio From Hell Halloween Bowling Mixer is open to the public so NO RSVP is required!

Scare up the fun and make those bowling pins thunder-clap with Kerry, Bill, and Gina Monday, October 30th at FAT CATS!

FAT CATS

3739 South 900 East in Salt Lake City

6:00pm – 8:00pm

http://saltlakecity.fatcatsfun.com/