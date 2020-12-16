Rhode Island Governor Under Fire for Heading to Bar after telling Residents to Stay Home

The governor of Rhode Island is catching heat for attending a “wine and paint night” at a Providence bar — just days after she urged residents to stay away from such gatherings.

Photos posted online show Governor Gina Raimondo, who was maskless, drinking with a large group of people, also maskless, at Barnaby’s Public House. Just four days earlier, Raimondo told Rhode Islanders to “stay home except for essential activities and wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with.”

While Raimondo didn’t break any rules by attending the event, residents are telling the governor to practice what she preaches. “You can drink wine at home,” says Providence resident Susan Goodman. “I’m an experienced wine drinker, Gina. Do it at home.”

Democratic governor encourages people to stay home, get caught out at wine bar https://t.co/yhGbgQPaNu — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 17, 2020

Has there been a change in how much politicians are willing to sacrifice to set a good example? Do incidents like this hurt a politician’s chances for re-election?