USPS Experiencing ‘Historic Record of Holiday Volume’

The United States Postal Service is experiencing a “historic record of holiday volume” and it’s warning people to expect delays as Christmas approaches.

“While every year the Postal Service carefully plans for the peak holiday season, a historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the Covid-19 surge … are leading to temporary delays,” reads a statement released Wednesday by the Post office. The statement goes on to note the crunch is being felt by “shippers across the board.”

Although the USPS isn’t saying exactly how long packages will be delayed, a message on its website reads, “We appreciate your patience.”

Does it seem like the Post Office gets backed up every year?