Sally could be just shy of category 3 when it hits

Sally is now a hurricane and is expected to strengthen to category 2 by the time it reaches the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf coasts.

The storm appears to have changed path, steering away from Louisiana. An area still picking up the pieces from Laura.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Sally could be just shy of category 3 level when it makes landfall – with 105 mph winds.

The Mississippi and Alabama coasts are under a hurricane warning after Sally, which has strengthened into a hurricane, appeared to shift east

Sally’s slow rate of approach is worrisome. A majority of the storm will remain over the gulf for much longer when it reaches the coast. Meaning the hurricane will be slower to weaken.

Are you or do you know someone in the path of Sally? Are they or are you evacuating today? What would you take with you if you had to leave your home?