School Installs Bacon Vending Machine

Bacon lovers on campus at Ohio State just got a special treat. A bacon vending machine! The machine sells cooked and ready to eat Sugardale Foods, Hormel Food, and Smithfield Foods bacon. For $1 students can grab a strip or a handful of bacon bites.

The Ohio Pork Council installed the machine to promote their products and to help students. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ohio State meat science program.

