Has Anybody From Your Family Been Jailed?

A new study is shining light on just how many families watch a loved one get sent off to prison. The study by criminal justice non-profit FWD.us and Cornell University shows that one in seven adults have seen immediate family incarcerated for over a year.

Did you know that over 2 million Americans are currently doing time in prison? The survey of over 4,000 US adults shows that 64% have had someone in their family spend at least one night in jail or prison.

In a foreword to the report, FWD director Felicity Rose says: “These numbers are stunning, all the more so if you think of them not as numbers but as stories like mine.”