Scientific Study Claims “Host” Is The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

According to a scientific study that was conducted to determine the scariest movie ever made, the film “Host” wins the prize.

The “Science of Scare” included 250 participants who all wore heart monitors while watching some of the scariest movies ever made.

The movies were ranked based on the impact they had on the participants’ heartbeats during each film.

The results showed that “Host” got the viewers’ hearts pumping the most.

Trust in scientific process erodes further with study that calls Host the scariest movie ever made

Other movies that ranked as some of the scariest includes, “Insidious”, “The Conjuring”, and “A Quiet Place Part II”.

Have you seen “Host”? Do you agree that it’s the scariest horror movie ever made? What movie scares you every time you watch it?