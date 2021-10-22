Life

Seattle Store Owner Arrested For Dealing Stolen Legos

A Seattle man has been busted for selling illicit goods out of his Pike’s Place storefront. Not drugs or guns or pills – he was trafficking in stolen Legos.

Police say 67-year-old Mark Brady would hire “prolific shoplifters” to swipe thousands of dollars worth of Lego sets from retail stores, which he then sold at his secondhand store Rummage Around.

Cops nabbed him by sending an undercover officer to sell Brady a 1,073-piece Lego set of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

Brady plans to retain a lawyer and insists he has never knowingly purchased stolen goods.

Did you realize there was a black market for Legos?

