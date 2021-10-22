Seattle Store Owner Arrested For Dealing Stolen Legos

A Seattle man has been busted for selling illicit goods out of his Pike’s Place storefront. Not drugs or guns or pills – he was trafficking in stolen Legos.

Police say 67-year-old Mark Brady would hire “prolific shoplifters” to swipe thousands of dollars worth of Lego sets from retail stores, which he then sold at his secondhand store Rummage Around.

A Seattle store owner ran a LEGO trafficking operation, authorities say. Police took it down “brick by brick.” https://t.co/ktG13j2M9g — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 22, 2021

Cops nabbed him by sending an undercover officer to sell Brady a 1,073-piece Lego set of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

Brady plans to retain a lawyer and insists he has never knowingly purchased stolen goods.

Did you realize there was a black market for Legos?