Life

Setting Sail: Only If Fully Vaccinated

Posted on

If you want to take a Norwegian Cruise anytime soon — you’ll have to get vaccinated first.

The company is seeking permission from the CDC to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring all passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.

Their plan calls for 60% capacity to start with then pushing for 100% by September.

The CDC has blocked cruise ships from U.S. ports with a no-sail order since March 2020, after outbreaks on several ships around the world.

Do you think the vaccination requirement is a good idea or not fair?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top