Tara Reid: ‘American Pie 5’ Has A Script And Will Eventually Happen

“American Pie 5” could soon be on the way.

Actress Tara Reid has confirmed that a script for the #5 is ready and “one of the best in the series.”

There have been a whole bunch of spin-offs since the 1999 original, but it’s been about a decade since we last caught up with the “American Pie” gang.

'American Pie 5' Has a Script and Will Happen Eventually Teases Tara Reid https://t.co/wMXVaAVmT6 — Movieweb (@movieweb) April 6, 2021

Reid (who played the character Vicky) said it’s been tough trying to get all of the actors’ schedules lined up — but she’s confident it’s going to happen.

