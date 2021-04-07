Dizzying New Heights: Canada Unveils Incredible Suspension Bridge

If you are afraid of heights — hang on.
Next month, Canada will officially open the Golden Skybridge that will allow you to cross a canyon in British Columbia 426 feet above the ground.
If you are brave enough to check it out, you’ll be able to take in 360-degree views of a mountain river, a 200-foot waterfall, and the canyon below.
A new skybridge in Canada will offer up dramatic 360-degree views of expansive alpine vistas. https://t.co/pLFWaxsJVB
— Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) April 7, 2021
A tandem bungee swing and nearly 4,000-foot zipline over the canyon will also be added later in the summer.
Are you scared of heights? If not, what’s the craziest sky-high adventure you’ve tackled?
