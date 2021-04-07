A University In Michigan Offers First-Ever Cannabis Scholarship

Lake Superior State University in northern Michigan is offering the first scholarship in the country for students looking to study the chemistry behind marijuana.

It’s part of the university’s cannabis chemistry program.

Steadfast Labs established the $1,200 annual scholarship.

The university offers two different cannabis-related degrees: cannabis chemistry or a cannabis business degree.

