Sex Toys Close Down Terminal of German Airport

The skies are very friendly!

A terminal at a Berlin, Germany airport was shut down on Tuesday when various sex toys, including a vibrator, were mistaken for a bomb. According to the federal police in Berlin, Employees at the airport were conducting routine X-rays of luggage when they spotted “suspicious content in a luggage piece.” The owner of the bag was paged over the airport speaker system and eventually spoke to the police about the awkward contents of his luggage. Yes, that’s right! The only kind of bomb going off was going to be the one in the passenger pants! HEEEYYYYOHHHHHHH!

It is being reported that the owner of the luggage didn’t want to explain what the items were, probably because of embarrassment.