Boner of the Day for October 22nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WE’LL CALL HER MRS. FAGIN
A Florida woman named Elizabeth Novac has been charged with grand theft and delinquency of a minor after allegedly using a child younger than the age of 10 to shoplift from Target. Novac allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise by loading up a cart, then seperating from the child and having the child leave with the cart. Novac left the store shortly after. The loss prevention team at the Target store called the police reporting Novac, who was later arrested at a different location, after someone had reported her panhandling.
via AZ Family
Boner Candidate #2: ROLL OUT YOUR DEAD
In Stalowa Wola, Poland, a funeral home business called Hades Funeral Services is issuing an apology after a technical issue with one of their hearses resulted in a corpse falling into traffic. “It is with deep regret that we inform you that as a result of an unexpected technical failure of the electric tailgate lock in the hearse, during the transport of the body of the deceased, an unfortunate event occurred which does not reflect the high standards of our company, our deep empathy towards the families of the deceased, and the respect we always show to the deceased,” said the company. This was after another driver saw the body laying on the road and was worried they had hit the deceased person.
via Newser
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT DO YOU SUPPOSE IS THE ONE THING THE FIREHOUSE DIDN’T HAVE?
In Stadtallendorf, Germany, a year old firehouse burned down because it didn’t have fire and smoke alarms. The damage caused by the fire was over $20 million, also destroying 10 fire engines in the fire. The fire had started in a car, but then had spread to the rest of the firehouse. “It is a nightmare for a firefighter. No one wants to have to extinguish his own fire station.” said district fire inspector, Lars Schäfer.
via 941KODJ