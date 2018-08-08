Life

OpenTable Will Let You Book Your Favorite Table at Restaurant

Posted on

Micromanage where your munch!

Wouldn’t you like to make sure you are sitting near a window and not close to the bathroom at your favorite restaurant? OpenTable is about to fix that. The online restaurant reservation service is adding the option to pick where you sit. The option is currently only available at about one-third of the restaurants on the OpenTable (so probably no Utah ones yet) web service and app.

