OpenTable Will Let You Book Your Favorite Table at Restaurant

Micromanage where your munch!

Wouldn’t you like to make sure you are sitting near a window and not close to the bathroom at your favorite restaurant? OpenTable is about to fix that. The online restaurant reservation service is adding the option to pick where you sit. The option is currently only available at about one-third of the restaurants on the OpenTable (so probably no Utah ones yet) web service and app.

Do you prefer a stool at the bar to a table? With the global rollout of Seating Options, OpenTable diners can book their favorite seat in the house: https://t.co/Z8iNwGJDrd pic.twitter.com/LpA8jGRdXt — OpenTable (@OpenTable) August 8, 2018