Logan Paul Has a Death Wish

Publicity Stunt? Logan Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor & CM Punk

It can’t be for real? Can it? YouTube star Logan Paul wants a real UFC fight with Conor McGregor or CM Punk. Paul already has two boxing matches lined up against a fellow YouTuber from the UK. It should be noted that Paul did wrestle in high school. “I want to fight a UFC fighter. I want to get in the octagon,” Paul told TMZ. “Yeah, bro, I wrestled my whole life. Bro, there’s no reason I can’t. I literally did athletics my whole life.