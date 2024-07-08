Boner of the Day for July 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IF YOU WATCH THIS, YOU ARE DERANGED. IF YOU ARE A CONTESTANT YOU GET WHAT YOU DESERVE
The competition called Power Slap, where people stand face to face and slap each other, is starting to become controversial and making people upset. The recent Power Slap episode shows a man being taken out with one slap, not being able to get his own in. This is controversial in the eyes of some because Power Slap is under UFC and considered a sport. But many don’t think this should exist at all, especially since there aren’t many regulations.
Boner Candidate #2: LOCAL ANNOUNCER SAYS INSIDE OUT 2 OWES HUGHE NUMBERS WORLD WIDE TO ‘PEOPLE WANTING TO GET OUT OF THE HEAT’
The movie Inside Out 2 has become one of the highest grossing animated films, grossing at $1.22 billion since its release. Despicable Me 4 also is breaking the box office, grossing at $73 million. The two movies together broke records for animated films for their release into theatres globally.
Boner Candidate #3: MIKE LEE…DOING THE PEOPLE’S WORK
Utah Senator Mike Lee was posting on his X/Twitter account this weekend about President Joe Biden’s health. “If Biden is having a medical emergency at this moment – on Air Force One or otherwise – that raises…a lot of questions,” said Lee in his post. This was after conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer had made a post that the President was having a health crisis and press access had been denied on Air Force One. However, people on Air Force One say no such thing was happening.