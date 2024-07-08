Bill Frost on TV for July 8th, 2024

The Bachelorette (Season 21, Monday July 8, ABC)
Sunny (New Series, Wednesday July 10, Apple TV+)
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3, Thursday July 11, Netflix)
Sausage Party: Foodtopia (New Series, Thursday July 11, Prime Video)
Exploding Kittens (New Series, Friday July 12, Netflix)
Me (New Series, Friday July 12, Apple TV+)
Tulsa King (Broadcast TV Premiere, Sunday July 14, CBS)
