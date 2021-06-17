Life

‘Slice of hell’ home goes viral with bluntly honest sale listing

There are fixer-uppers and then…then, there are places that are a “slice of hell.”

A very honest online listing for a Colorado is getting some attention due to its appearance and stench.

With graffiti-filled walls and floors and a mention of a smell resembling rotten meat, the home has had over 150 thousand people view its listing.

According to the listing, “If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further.”

Would you move into a home described this way? How much is too much to fix up in a new home?

