There are fixer-uppers and then…then, there are places that are a “slice of hell.”

A very honest online listing for a Colorado is getting some attention due to its appearance and stench.

With graffiti-filled walls and floors and a mention of a smell resembling rotten meat, the home has had over 150 thousand people view its listing.

‘Slice of hell’ home goes viral with bluntly honest sale listing https://t.co/9o7iApTcbM — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) June 17, 2021

According to the listing, “If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further.”

Would you move into a home described this way? How much is too much to fix up in a new home?