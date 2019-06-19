Life

Smart Speakers Could Help Detect Cardiac Arrest

“Alexa, Am I having a heart attack?” It sounds far-fetched to ask a smart speaker that question but soon, those devices could detect cardiac arrest. New research has found that a smart speaker could detect cardiac arrest while a person is sleeping. The skill for products like the Amazon Echo or Google Home was developed by researchers at the University of Washington. The speaker detects agonal breathing. It is a gasp of air that someone takes in the midst of cardiac trouble. The device can call for help once the sound is detected. There’s still more testing to be done to make the skill full proof but the technology could eventually save lives.

